Carlsbad Lancers eliminate Oceanside Pirates In Boys CIF Division II Basketball Playoff

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer — In a Division II CIF First Round PIayoff game the Pirates of Oceanside were eliminated by the Lancers of Carlsbad by a 62-41.The game was 5 point difference with 20 seconds left in the third and Carlsbad started scoring buckets to start the fourth and (the Pirates of Oceanside) didn’t recover. Brogan Pietrocini led the Lancers with 18 points, 16 by Jailen Nelson, 12 by Carter Plousha and 11 by Chase Murray. Kyrin Beacham injured his ankle in the last regular season game against El Camino and gutted through the game with 11 points. Clyde Harris led with 13 and brother Kam Beacham contributed with 12 points. With the win the Lancers of Carlsbad improve to 23-6 and will host the Matadors of Mount Miguel on Saturday night February 16, 2019 at 7 PM.