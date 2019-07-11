Carlsbad July Cultural Events

New Exhibit at Cannon Art GalleryThe new stunning exhibit Light and Space: Contemporary Continuations at Cannon Art Gallery just opened. You won’t want to miss admiring these extraordinary works of art.

Inspired by the 1960’s Southern California Light and Space movement, this local group exhibition presents contemporary artists who have continued working within the core fundamentals of the original movement. Related to minimalism and geometric abstraction, the work is characterized by its focus on visual perception through light, space and volume.

Who: All ages

When: June 23 – Aug. 25Tuesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Where: William D. Cannon Art Gallery, Carlsbad City Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane

Admission: Free

More Info

North Coast Rep Theatre Hosts Musical Theatre CampNone other than North Coast Repertory Theatre of Solana Beach is the guest artist for our Musical Theatre Camp this summer. This one-week camp will take students from the audition process all the way through performance in a fast-paced, fun, and creativity enhancing experience.This year students will perform School House Rock Live Jr., based on the award-winning 1970s cartoons.

Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to 30 campers. Sign up soon to grab a spot.

Now in its 37th Season, The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep stages five student productions annually and reaches nearly 2,000 students per year. The Theatre School offers quality arts instruction and training to local students ages 4-21, and provides classes, camps and workshops, operating throughout the year in North County San Diego.

Who: Ages 12 – 14

When: July 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Carlsbad City Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane

Fee: $150.00 (resident discount 10%)

Register

TGIF Concerts in the Parks Each Friday

Say hello to summer with an old friend. TGIF Concerts in the Parks is back this summer and better than ever. Explore new food vendors, preshow entertainment at every concert, Family Open Studios and exciting raffle prizes.

Poinsettia Community Park hosts the upcoming concerts and Calavera Hills Community Park is up next.

July 12: Pop Vinyl (Poinsettia Park)Pop Vinyl performs a nonstop playlist spanning five decades of upbeat, club-hoppin’ hits from Aretha Franklin and the Bee Gees to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

July 19: Urban Renewal Project (Poinsettia Park)

The LA-based sixteen-piece collective known as The Urban Renewal Project brings their live-band hip-hop and jazz-funk aesthetic through infectious rap hooks, vibrant horn lines and a heavy dose of live drums.

Who: All ages

When: Fridays, June 21 – Aug. 16

Venues open: 4 p.m.

Preshow event: 5 p.m.

Headline performer: 6 – 8 p.m.

Where:Poinsettia Community Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Rd.

Admission: Free

More info