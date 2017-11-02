Carlsbad Holiday Market 11/6

Do your holiday shopping early and avoid the crowds!

The Woman’s Club of Carlsbad is hosting their annual Carlsbad Holiday Market. Our members have hand-crafted items that test markets loved! On-the-spot personalization will be available. In addition, there will be some amazing professional vendors on site with more gift shopping opportunities. Come early and give yourself plenty of time to browse… You won’t be disappointed!Location: 3320 Monroe Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008 – Info 760-729-9030