Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Carlsbad Holiday Market 11/6

Carlsbad Holiday Market 11/6

By   /  November 2, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
SAVE THE DATE
Saturday, November 11th
9:00am-2:00pm
Do your holiday shopping early and avoid the crowds! 
The Woman’s Club of Carlsbad is hosting their annual Carlsbad Holiday Market. Our members have hand-crafted items that test markets loved! On-the-spot personalization will be available. In addition, there will be some amazing professional vendors on site with more gift shopping opportunities. Come early and give yourself plenty of time to browse… You won’t be disappointed!Location: 3320 Monroe Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008 – Info 760-729-9030
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on November 2, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 28, 2017 @ 1:11 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

San Marcos Veterans Day – Celebrating Our Local Heroes

Read More →