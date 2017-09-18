Carlsbad High Christian Chapman Sparks Miracle Comeback In Win Over Stanford Ranks 22 In Poll

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Diego Stadium-San Diego, CA-Saturday, September 17, 2017: The miracle San Diego State football team improves their record to 3-0 after defeating the Sun Devils of Arizona State in Tempe, AZ. Defeating another Pac 12 school in Stanford University, trailed by a 17-13 score as former Carlsbad Lancer Christian Chapman started his 19th game at quarterback and his record improves to 16-3. Chapman (threw 21 completions out of 29 attempts for 187 yards in the game) an 8 yard pass to walk on David Wells (3 receptions for 20 yards for a touchdown defeating the 19th ranked Cardinals by a 20-17 score before a crowd of 43,040 looked on.

For the 22nd ranked Aztecs John Baron kicked 2 field goals of 43 and 36 yards, Rashod Penny scored 1 touchdown run of 4 yards and he finished in the game 32 carries for 175 yards.

Oceanside twin brothers, Mikah Holder, Aztec wide receiver and Alijah , cornerback for Stanford both played in the game. Mikah had 7 receptions for 85 yards and Alijah recorded 4 solo tackles for the 1-2 Stanford Cardinals. San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman’s 11 yard pass to Mikah Holder when play recsumed the ball was on the 8 yard line for the winning drive There was a 15 minute delay due to the stadium lights going off.

“As the lights went off and the fans were flashing their cell phone lights everyone went crazy. I told my team this is our drive, this is what we have to do in order get tough. As everyone came together and it was a great drive for the touchdown.” said San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman.

In the first half Stanford’s defense was tough as they sacked me a couple of times but in the second half we made adjustments and our offense exploded.” said Christian Chapman SDSU quarterback.

Former Oceanside standout Mikah Holder on his performance vs. Stanford: “It was a pretty exciting contest playing against my twin brother.When the ball came my way, my twin brother Alijah was impressed. Watching the film on me at practice I took it upon myself to get off the line.” “I got a clean release along with a good reception which was the greatest feeling that I’ve ever had and registered a catch against my twin brother in which we will both remember for the rest of our lives.”

“QB Christian Chapman was accurate throwing the ball and has done a good job” said Mikah Holder .