Carlsbad – Grand Opening Celebration

Carlsbad, CA — The City of Carlsbad has three reasons to celebrate: new pickleball courts, playground and multi-sport arena field at Poinsettia Community Park on:﻿ Thursday, Oct. 109 to 10:30 a.m.﻿6600 Hidden Valley Road. There will be ribbon cutting ceremonies held at the new pickleball courts and the playground area, along with a self-guided walk to the multi-sport arena field.

New Pickleball Courts Six lighted pickleball courts are a much welcomed addition to the park by many avid pickleball players in the community.

﻿Playground Area The new playground area features unique play equipment in separate areas for kids aged 2 – 5 and 5 -12. The playground is designed to encourage ‘inclusive play’ and create an environment that

﻿Multi-Sport Arena Field A new synthetic turf multi-sport arena will be available for various sport activities for all ages.