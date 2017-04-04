Carlsbad – Farmers Market Bicycle Ride April 5th

Where: Meet in front of Choice Juicery, 2998 State Street, Carlsbad

Who: Open to people of all ages and skill levels, including families with children.

Admission: Free

Join us for a Community Bike Ride that begins and ends at the Carlsbad Farmers Market. We will meet at 5:00 on the corner of Carlsbad Village Drive and State Street in front of Choice Juicery. We will ride out at 5:30, returning to the market by 6:30 to get food and to discuss how to use your bicycles for errands and commuting.

This is a community ride, open to all people of all ages and skill levels, including families with children. This event is free. Please bring your own bicycle or rent one from a local bicycle shop.