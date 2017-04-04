Loading...
Carlsbad – Farmers Market Bicycle Ride April 5th

April 4, 2017

When: Wednesday, April 5, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Meet in front of Choice Juicery, 2998 State Street, Carlsbad
Who: Open to people of all ages and skill levels, including families with children.
Admission: Free
What: Join us for a Community Bike Ride that begins and ends at the Carlsbad Farmers Market at the corner of Carlsbad Village Drive and State Street. We will meet at 5 p.m., ride out at 5:30 p.m and return to the market by 6:30 p.m. to get food and discuss how to use our bicycles for errands and commuting. Please bring your own bicycle or rent one from a local bicycle shop.

