Carlsbad – News

Carlsbad, CA — At the Oct. 8 City Council meeting, City Council Member Barbara Hamilton announced her intention to amend her original last day of Oct. 31 to instead be effective immediately. Her official letter of resignation, which is required, was received Oct. 9. The District 1 City Council seat is now vacant, which triggers a 60 day period during which the City Council can appoint someone to fulfill the rest of the term or call for an election to fill the remainder of the term. Under the Carlsbad Municipal Code, during the 60 days, if 10 % of District 1 voters sign a petition, the City Council must fill the vacancy by an election.

Public Advisory Committee Applications

The City of Carlsbad is seeking applications to fill resident and at-large positions on a public advisory group recently authorized to help update the city’s “Housing Element.” The Housing Element is a plan for how the city will accommodate its housing needs. All California cities are required to have a plan and update it every eight years.

Updated Land Use Plan for Coastal Zone

The City of Carlsbad has released an update to the Local Coastal Program, a plan for how land can be used in the coastal zone. The draft plan is now available for public review and comment.

Invasive Weed Eradication Program Approved

Carlsbad City Council approved on Tuesday a program to eradicate a highly invasive plant, Ward’s weed. Ward’s Weed is a threat to native habitats, protected plant and animal species, and recreational and agricultural areas in Carlsbad.

