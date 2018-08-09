Carlsbad Cultural Events For August

|
When you think Carlsbad, our beaches and laid back lifestyle probably come to mind. The Library & Cultural Arts Department is celebrating our little piece of paradise with a new temporary public art program featuring an iconic image from beach culture: the beach chair. We will be giving a sneak preview of a concept for a series of beach chairs, to be designed and painted by local artists, at the Carlsbad Village Association 20th Annual Art in the Village on Aug. 12. The first beach chair will eventually be installed in the Village, with several more chairs to follow in 2019.
In addition, join us in our community outreach debut with the city’s mobile stage, and bring the whole family to design your own beach chair artwork with Family Open Studios.
We hope you will join us to celebrate our Carlsbad culture and show your support for public art.
Ages: All
When: Aug. 12, Noon (Beach chair concept unveiling)
Art in the Village, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: State Street and Grand Avenue
Admission: Free