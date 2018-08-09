Loading...
Carlsbad Cultural Events For August

Only Two TGIF Concerts at the Parks Left!
Another summer of TGIF Concerts in the Parks comes to a close this month at Alga Norte Community Park, but we are going out with a bang. Grab your friends, family and picnic baskets and help us dance the “end of summer” blues away. Here is the remaining lineup:
Aug. 10 – Orgōne (Funk/Soul/Afro-Disco)
Aug. 17 – Poncho Sanchez (Latin)
The winners of the Carlsbad Teen Talent Shows will be performing on Aug. 17before Poncho Sanchez takes the stage. Come out and support these soon-to-be stars so you can say you knew them before they were famous.
Forget about the stress of parking – take advantage of our free luxury parking shuttles, running from 4:30 to 9 p.m. As a bonus, every concertgoer who takes the parking shuttle will receive a free Opportunity Drawing ticket for a chance to win a fabulous prize, courtesy of the Carlsbad Friends of the Arts.
Ages: All
When: Fridays, Aug. 10 and 176 – 8 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.
Where: Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road
Admission: Free
More Info  – TGIF Concerts in the Parks are presented by the City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office and generously supported by the Carlsbad Friends of the Arts

Visit Cultural Arts at Art in the Village, Aug. 12
When you think Carlsbad, our beaches and laid back lifestyle probably come to mind. The Library & Cultural Arts Department is celebrating our little piece of paradise with a new temporary public art program featuring an iconic image from beach culture: the beach chair. We will be giving a sneak preview of a concept for a series of beach chairs, to be designed and painted by local artists, at the Carlsbad Village Association 20th Annual Art in the Village on Aug. 12. The first beach chair will eventually be installed in the Village, with several more chairs to follow in 2019.
In addition, join us in our community outreach debut with the city’s mobile stage, and bring the whole family to design your own beach chair artwork with Family Open Studios.
We hope you will join us to celebrate our Carlsbad culture and show your support for public art.
Ages: All
When: Aug. 12, Noon (Beach chair concept unveiling)
Art in the Village, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: State Street and Grand Avenue
Admission: Free
More Info

Watch the Cultural Arts Office’s New Mural Come to Life
We are excited to announce that the Cultural Arts Office will be home to a new mural as part of the city’s temporary art program. Adonna Khare, a Los Angeles based artist who works in carbon pencil, is installing a mural of whimsical animals for the office this month. The best part is you can come by and watch her at work. Ms. Khare will install the first part of her mural on Aug. 14 and will be there daily through Aug. 17 to complete her masterpiece.
Pop in, say hello and view the artist at work.
Who: All Ages
When: Aug. 14 – 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Cultural Arts Office, second floor of Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free

Don’t Miss Searching for StellalunaAug. 18
The Carlsbad City Library is hosting a special event in honor of Carlsbad author Janell Cannon’s classic picture book, Stellaluna. Copies of the book will be available for sale. Take a look at the event schedule:
  • Book reading with harpist Charissa Barger: 1:30 to 2 p.m., Cannon Art Gallery
  • Book signing and slide presentation with Ms. Cannon: 2 to 3 p.m., Gowland Meeting Room
  • Book reading with harpist Charissa Barger: 3 to 3:30 p.m., Cannon Art Gallery
Searching for Stellaluna is being held in partnership with Janell Cannon: Stellaluna, an exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of Stellaluna, on display at the William D. Cannon Art Gallery through Aug. 19.
Ages: All
When: Aug. 18, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Where: William D. Cannon Art Gallery, Carlsbad City Library complex,
1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free
More Info

Save the Date: Night at the Library, Sept. 15
Jeri Sager for annual gala
The Carlsbad Library & Arts Foundation presents their annual gala. Enjoy dinner, dancing and live entertainment in the library, with a special performance by Broadway star Jeri Sager. For more information call 760-651-CLAF (2523).
When: Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Purchase tickets ($75/person) at www.carlsbadlibraryartsfoundation.org

Coming Soon: 2019 Community Arts Grants
We will soon begin the process for awarding the 2019 Community Arts Grants. Mark your calendars for the upcoming dates below. We will be back next month with more information.
Information Sessions: 
Sept. 17 (Dove Library) Sept. 18 (Cole Library)
Application Available: Sept. 24
Workshop: Oct. 1 (Cole Library)
Grant Deadline: Nov. 5
More Info
