Carlsbad Cultural Events For August

Another summer of TGIF Concerts in the Parks comes to a close this month at Alga Norte Community Park, but we are going out with a bang. Grab your friends, family and picnic baskets and help us dance the “end of summer” blues away. Here is the remaining lineup:

The winners of the Carlsbad Teen Talent Shows will be performing on Aug. 17 before Poncho Sanchez takes the stage. Come out and support these soon-to-be stars so you can say you knew them before they were famous.

4:30 to 9 p.m. Forget about the stress of parking – take advantage of our free luxury parking shuttles. As a bonus, every concertgoer who takes the parking shuttle will receive a free Opportunity Drawing ticket for a chance to win a fabulous prize, courtesy of the Carlsbad Friends of the Arts.

Ages: All

When: Fridays, Aug. 10 and 17 , 6 – 8 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Where: Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road

Admission: Free