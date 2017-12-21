Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Carlsbad City Library News

Carlsbad City Library News

By   /  December 21, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Unleash Your Creativity in the Exploration HUB
Carlsbad City Library’s Exploration HUB is a collaborative workspace for community members of various ages to create using technology.  The HUB offers free classes to library patrons on 3D design, crafting with paper and vinyl, photo editing, circuitry and more. Join us for a class or drop in during open lab hours. Our staff and volunteers are ready to show you the Exploration HUB and help you get started.
Where: Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Ln.
Admissions: Free.
Carlsbad Reads Together 2018: Think Like Pink
Be part of Carlsbad Reads Together 2018. Carlsbad Reads Together brings community members together each year and engages discussion about the same selection of books at the same time. This year, we are exploring the works of bestselling author and TED Talk speaker Daniel H. Pink. Pink’s provocative works focus on big ideas to reshape our work, transform our businesses and change our lives.
Please join us by reading Pink’s books, including his newest title When: The Scientific Secrets to Perfect Timing (release in January), and attending programs and events throughout the month of February 2018. Copies of his books are available now in the Carlsbad City Libraries.
Where:.Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 days ago on December 21, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: December 21, 2017 @ 3:24 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS At North Coast Rep

Read More →