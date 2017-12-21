Carlsbad City Library News

Carlsbad City Library’s Exploration HUB is a collaborative workspace for community members of various ages to create using technology. The HUB offers free classes to library patrons on 3D design, crafting with paper and vinyl, photo editing, circuitry and more. Join us for a class or drop in during open lab hours. Our staff and volunteers are ready to show you the Exploration HUB and help you get started.
Be part of Carlsbad Reads Together 2018. Carlsbad Reads Together brings community members together each year and engages discussion about the same selection of books at the same time. This year, we are exploring the works of bestselling author and TED Talk speaker Daniel H. Pink. Pink’s provocative works focus on big ideas to reshape our work, transform our businesses and change our lives.
The Vista Historical Society will host Carol Graham, well-known Vista pianist and organist, along with her students leading carols for the entire family at the museum playing our 1898 Steinway Parlor Grand piano. Other instruments[...]