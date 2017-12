Carlsbad City Library News

Carlsbad Reads Together 2018: Think Like Pink Be part of Carlsbad Reads Together 2018. Carlsbad Reads Together brings community members together each year and engages discussion about the same selection of books at the same time. This year, we are exploring the works of bestselling author and TED Talk speaker Daniel H. Pink. Pink’s provocative works focus on big ideas to reshape our work, transform our businesses and change our lives. Please join us by reading Pink’s books, including his newest title When: The Scientific Secrets to Perfect Timing (release in January) , and attending programs and events throughout the month of February 2018. Copies of his books are available now in the Carlsbad City Libraries. When: Month of February. Where:.Carlsbad City Library, Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Lane