Carlsbad City Library News

Unleash Your Creativity in the Exploration HUB Carlsbad City Library’s Exploration HUB is a collaborative workspace for community members of various ages to create using technology. The HUB offers free classes to library patrons on 3D design, crafting with paper and vinyl, photo editing, circuitry and more. Join us for a class or drop in during open lab hours. Our staff and volunteers are ready to show you the Exploration HUB and help you get started. When: Weekday and Weekend HUB hours Where: Carlsbad City Library, Carlsbad City Library, 1775 Dove Ln Admissions: Free.