Carlsbad-Citizen of the Year

City Seeking Nominations for Citizen of the Year

The City of Carlsbad is now accepting applications for Citizen of the Year, an annual award recognizing Carlsbad residents who have provided outstanding service to their community. Nominations will be accepted through March 15.

At a Glance

The Citizens of the Year program is more than 50 years old and honors community members who have given their time and energy toward the civic improvement, beautification and betterment of the City of Carlsbad.

Honorees are selected by a five-person committee of Carlsbad residents and recognized during a ceremony at Carlsbad City Hall.

To nominate a Carlsbad community member, download a nomination form on the city’s website. Nomination forms are also available at City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive.

For more information