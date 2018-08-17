Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce to Hold State of the City

Last Call for Tickets

Carlsbad, CA — – The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and the City of Carlsbad will host this year’s State of the City Luncheon on Friday, August 24, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. Tickets for the event are $69 for members and $99 for general admission and there are only a few seats left. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.carlsbad.org/ .

“The question I get most of the time is, what makes Carlsbad great?” said Ted Owen, President and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber. “State of the City is a great opportunity to get that answer and to learn what Carlsbad will look like in the future.”

The focus of this year’s luncheon is to provide an update on current issues and city priorities. During the event, attendees will watch a video highlighting key projects, initiatives and future planning.

Carlsbad Major Matt Hall will address attendees on how Carlsbad has changed and the work that still needs to be done moving forward. Chairman of the Board of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, Ahmed Haque, will highlight the Chamber’s major objectives for the upcoming year.