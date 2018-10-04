Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce to Hold Small Business Awards Luncheon

Carlsbad, CA — The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Small Business Awards Luncheon on Friday, October 12, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. The goal of this event is to cultivate success through leadership and recognize the successes of those that make up the heart of our chamber and the economy as a whole.

This year’s small business awards finalists include:

– Kyle Lunneberg, Samantha Richter, Cierra Russo, Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation – Discovery Center, Erin Scheriff, and Fortis Fitness and Strength Training & YOGALUX Best Small Business in Carlsbad Award – Coola® Suncare, Fortis Fitness and Strength Training & YOGALUX, and Lotus Trolley Bag

“Without small business leaders willing to be successful, we wouldn’t have medium or large companies,” said Ted Owen, President and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. “The economy of our region and the country is deeply rooted in small businesses. Our Chamber of Commerce is all about celebrating their success and recognizing their achievements.”

Speakers for the event include Art Barter, CEO of Datron World Communications, Inc. and CEO and Founder of the Servant Leadership Institute, and Ken Blanchard, best-selling author and one of the most influential leadership experts in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.carlsbad.org/sba2018/ .