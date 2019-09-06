Carlsbad Chamber – Emergency Preparedness Planning Workshop

Carlsbad, CA — In order to help businesses create their plan, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold a two-hour workshop on September 27th to show business leaders how to be prepared and stay protected.

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is located at 5934 Priestly Dr. Carlsbad, CA 92008. Time of event 7:30 am – 9:30 am Cost:$15 For more information 760.931.8400 or visit the website: carlsbad.org

Did you know CalOSHA requires an emergency preparedness plan for small businesses with greater than 10 or more employees? Here’s your chance to get yours started! This 2-hour workshop will show you how to:

Protect your employees

Protect and enhance your critical assets which are needed to operate your business

Better ensure you stay in business after a major disruption

Fulfill moral and legal responsibilities to stakeholders

Enhance your company’s image

Build a culture of preparedness

And more…

Attendees of the workshop will hear from Stephen Baruch and Josh Mazur of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce “Ready Carlsbad Business Alliance: and Dennis Gussman of Red Cross.