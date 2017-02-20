Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, city leaders, and the business community will recognize North County businesses and organizations.

The Annual Business Awards will recognize North County businesses and organizations for achievements, community contributions, and milestones at the Annual Business Awards Dinner at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad. It is one of the largest business events in North County bringing together more than 500 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials. Celebrating 95 years of service in the community, the Chamber selected Lewis Carrol’s “Through the Looking Glass” as the theme for the event. The awards ceremony will honor businesses for their innovation and contributions to the quality of life in the community.

Where Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011

When Friday, March 10, 2017 from 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce…."Speaking for Business, Listening to the Community," the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is proud to be the voice for North County businesses. With more than 1,200 members, the Carlsbad Chamber is the second largest chamber in the county and the 10th largest in the state.

