Carlsbad Candidate Academy Series

Carlsbad, CA –The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Candidate Academy: a series of four sessions running weekly on Thursdays, from Oct. 3 through Oct. 24. Each session will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and be held at the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce (5934 Priestly Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008).

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Candidate Academy will educate, inform and prepare potential candidates on the realities of running for and serving in public office. This nonpartisan seminar series will provide a wealth of training and resources and allow participants to interact with business and civic leaders. Guest speakers will include Catherine Blakespear, Encinitas Mayor; Matt Hall, Carlsbad Mayor; and, Rebecca Jones, San Marcos Mayor. Each session will cover topics such as how to raise funds, develop a platform, secure endorsements, and how to set up a campaign team.

For consideration, please fill out the application online and email your completed document to kathleen@carlsbad.org. There is a fee for those who submit a completed application: $99 or $49 for current students. Please visit https://carlsbad.org/learning-to-run-the-chambers-candidate-academy-is-back/ for more information.

Where: Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce (5934 Priestly Drive, Carlsbad, CA When: Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, from 4:00PM-6:30PM Cost: $49 – $99 application fee

Website: https://carlsbad.org/learning-to-run-the-chambers-candidate-academy-is-back/