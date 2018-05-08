Carlsbad Boys & Girls – Reaching Fundraising Milestone

LOCAL ATHLETIC CLUB LA COSTA 35 REACHES FUNDRAISING MILESTONE

Carlsbad, CA – May 2018 … Proving that good sportsmanship extends beyond the field, the La Costa 35 Athletic Club, a local nonprofit organization, has raised more than $250,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad through its annual charity poker tournament.

Looking for a way to give back to the community, LC35 teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs to produce its first poker tournament in 2011 and eventually moved the sold out event to the 15,000 square foot Rancho Santa Fe Motor Club and Storage which showcases an incredible collection of classic and antique cars. Since its inception seven years ago, the event has nearly tripled in attendance and reached a milestone this past year, raising over $250,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Crlsbad.

“It is an honor and privilege for the more than 400 members of La Costa 35 Athletic Club to be able to serve and support the children of Carlsbad. LC35 has a goal of making Carlsbad a better place to live, not only by fostering friendship and belonging to those in the community, but also by giving back to those in need. We are grateful BGCC has allowed us establish a marquis charity event for its organization,” said Tournament Director Rob Holzman.

“The La Costa 35 Athletic Club has always been professional and courteous to work with. They work closely with all other Carlsbad sports organizations as an ambassador of athletics in an effort to ensure all groups have their needs met. The staff of the City of Carlsbad Parks & Recreation Department appreciates the respect LC35 shows the city fields, employees and officials,” said Kevin Granse, Recreation Area Manager for the City of Carlsbad.

La Costa 35 Athletic Club is a local nonprofit organization formed in 1984 for Carlsbad residents aged 35 and older to promote friendly competition, good sportsmanship, and a social outlet for its members, primarily through its sports leagues on City of Carlsbad fields.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has played an integral role in the Carlsbad community since 1952, providing programs and services to thousands of young people. Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad invites you to tour their Clubhouse, and see how lives are changed on a daily basis. The organization is 100% funded by local donors. For more information, call (760) 729-0207, email info@bgccarlsbad.org, or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org.