Carlsbad Arbor Day Celebration Saturday



The City of Carlsbad is celebrating Arbor Day, Saturday, April 27, by working with local volunteers to plant trees along the Coastal Rail Trail beginning at its intersection with Oak Avenue.

The tree-planting activities take place along the trail from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Volunteer registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a tree planting demonstration.

The Arbor Day effort will help Carlsbad retain its status as a Tree City USA for the 15th consecutive year.

This designation is given by the National Arbor Day Foundation and acknowledges the city’s ongoing commitment to tree care and urban forest sustainability.

Tools will be provided for all volunteers. Volunteers should wear work gloves, a hat, sunscreen and closed toe shoes. It is requested that volunteers bring additional shovels, if possible.

Children age 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Arbor Day celebration is part of the city’s Earth Month campaign, designed to encourage recycling and increase awareness of sustainable practices in Carlsbad.

View flyer

The event along the Coastal Rail Trail will feature tree maintenance displays and booths from:

CAL FIRE

SDG&E

Davey Tree

Davey Resource Group

Western Environmental Consultants

West Coast Arborists

Park West Landscape Management

More Information

Kyle Lancaster, 760-434-2941, or kyle.lancaster@carlsbadca.gov