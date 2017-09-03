Carlsbad Alum Chapman Paces San Diego State In Win

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Diego Stadium-San Diego, CA-Former Carlsbad High School standout Christian Chapman threw for 220 yards passing and 2 touchdown passes of 7 yards to Kahle Waring (5 receptions for 74) and a 21 yarder to Darryl Richardson (1 reception for 21 yards) which paced the San Diego State Aztecs to a 38-17 win over the Aggies of the University of California at Davis.

“For our first game I did all right, there were a few throws that I wished I had back but as a whole our offense did all right. Making a few assignment errors which is usual for a first game as things aren’t perfect but we looked good and going in the right direction.” said Christian Chapman.

Christian Chapman improves his record to 14-3 as a starting quarterback in his career at SDSU. Also recording his 7th career multi touchdown passing game and tied his career high with 16 completions.

Head Coach Rocky Long on Christian Chapman’s passing game opener: “It was pretty good tonight. Passing game is going to be better because we have a veteran quarterback and more skilled players at wide receiver, if the running game goes. We’re not a drop back team, we’re not a shot gun team, so to speak, we’re a 3-to-4 wide receiver team. But as long as we can efficiently run the ball, we’re going to have some receivers that are open and I thought that (Christian) Chapman did a nice job throwing the ball to them. They made a couple of really nice catches, and they do something with it after they catch it, too. But our passing game is still going to depend on us being able to run the football. If we run the football, we got good enough skilled players out there now that most teams are going to be hurting.”

Running back Rashaad Penny 21 carries for 197 yards rushing, scored 2 touchdown runs of 61 and 9 yards. Penny into 18th place all time with 1605 yards total on SDSU’s rushing list and 42 career games starting the longest streak on the team.

Juwan Washington 14 carries for 69 yards scored 1 touchdown of 9 yards his 7th of his career his 9th career overall.

Jake Maier for the Aggies of University of California at Davis at 0-1 had 19 completions out of 24 attempts 258 yards threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Keelan Doss (8 receptions for 181 yards) and to Logan Montgomery for 7 yards (3 receptions for 9 yards)

The Aztecs will travel to Sun Devil Stadium for an 8 PM showdown at Arizona State University.

Former Mission Hills High product and Aztec freshman Will Stricklin II made his college debut for San Diego State and recorded 1 tackle.