Carlsbad – Super Hero Obstacle Race

Super Hero Obstacle Race This Sunday, 10/7





Adventure seeking families can dress up like super heroes and come out to the fifth annual Super Hero Obstacle Race, on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. Parents and children will run together through a super hero themed 2K obstacle course while dressed in costumes.

At a Glance

Defeat villains while leaping over tall buildings, crawling through toxic tunnels and navigating through 20 obstacles placed throughout the park, including mazes, slides, wrecking balls, tight ropes and more

Everyone is a winner and each participant will receive a free super hero cape, bib and finishing medal

The race will take approximately one hour to complete

Watch a video of the race

More Information

This race encourages partnership and teamwork in a non-competitive environment

Siblings, caregivers, grandparents and friends can also participate in lieu of parents

Each participant must register. Cost is $25 per participant

Must be 4 years old or over to participate

Food and beverages will be available for purchase

Even More Information