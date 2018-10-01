Loading...
Carlsbad – Super Hero Obstacle Race

Super Hero Obstacle Race This Sunday, 10/7

 
Adventure seeking families can dress up like super heroes and come out to the fifth annual Super Hero Obstacle Race, on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. Parents and children will run together through a super hero themed 2K obstacle course while dressed in costumes.
At a Glance
  • Defeat villains while leaping over tall buildings, crawling through toxic tunnels and navigating through 20 obstacles placed throughout the park, including mazes, slides, wrecking balls, tight ropes and more
  • Everyone is a winner and each participant will receive a free super hero cape, bib and finishing medal
  • The race will take approximately one hour to complete
  • Watch a video of the race
More Information
  • This race encourages partnership and teamwork in a non-competitive environment
  • Siblings, caregivers, grandparents and friends can also participate in lieu of parents
  • Each participant must register. Cost is $25 per participant
  • Must be 4 years old or over to participate
  • Food and beverages will be available for purchase
Even More Information

 
