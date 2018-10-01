Carlsbad – Super Hero Obstacle Race

Super Hero Obstacle Race This Sunday, 10/7
Adventure seeking families can dress up like super heroes and come out to the fifth annual Super Hero Obstacle Race, on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Alga Norte Community Park, 6565 Alicante Road. Parents and children will run together through a super hero themed 2K obstacle course while dressed in costumes.
At a Glance
- Defeat villains while leaping over tall buildings, crawling through toxic tunnels and navigating through 20 obstacles placed throughout the park, including mazes, slides, wrecking balls, tight ropes and more
- Everyone is a winner and each participant will receive a free super hero cape, bib and finishing medal
- The race will take approximately one hour to complete
- Watch a video of the race
More Information
- This race encourages partnership and teamwork in a non-competitive environment
- Siblings, caregivers, grandparents and friends can also participate in lieu of parents
- Each participant must register. Cost is $25 per participant
- Must be 4 years old or over to participate
- Food and beverages will be available for purchase
Even More Information
- Visit the city website
- Register on the race website
- Contact Rachael Shay, recreation supervisor, 760-521-0741 or rachael.shay@carlsbadca.gov
|