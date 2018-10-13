Carl Ames Obituary

Carl Ames, 79, passed away at home, surrounded by family on 8/11/2018. He was born on October 16, 1938, in Weatherford, TX. He is survived by his wife, Carol , sons, Michael (Angie) and Daniel (Leah) Ames and daugher, Kelly (John)Barry. Stepchildren, Scott (Tanya) Brady and Rebecca (Kris) Johnson, 12 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren. Brothers Rex (Darlene) Ames; Lloyd (Karron) Ames, deceased; Sisters, Sandi (Curtiss) Pugh and Wanda (Bill) Thompson (deceased). Carl Ames, 79, passed away at home, surrounded by family on 8/11/2018. He was born on October 16, 1938, in Weatherford, TX. He is survived by his wife, CarolStepchildren, Scott (Tanya) Brady and Rebecca (Kris) Johnson, 12 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren. Brothers Rex (Darlene) Ames; Lloyd (Karron) Ames, deceased; Sisters, Sandi (Curtiss) Pugh and Wanda (Bill) Thompson (deceased).

Carl owned CE Ames Construction. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista for over 35 years and he served as President for two years and was also Lt. Governor for Kiwanis Division 37 over 18 clubs. He and his wife, Carol, started the annual Kiwanis fundraiser known as the “Grape Gatsby Affaire”. He was also active in the Vista community and at Faith Lutheran church. September 12, 2018 was Proclaimed Carl Ames Day in The City of Vista” Carl and Carol volunteered at the Relay for Life in Vista and also supported StandUp For Kids in Oceanside.