Carjacking in Vista

Five unknown Hispanic male adults demanded the keys to Manuel Delgado’s vehicle. Delgado feared for his life and handed them the keys. As Delgado began to walk away, one of the five males walked towards Delgado, pointed a handgun at Delgado, and demanded his belongings. Delgado feared the suspect was going to kill him if he did not comply and gave him his wallet and cell phone. The five males then drove away in Delgado’s vehicle.

Deputies checked the area and located the vehicle driving north east on E. Vista Way. As Deputy Roth drove behind the stolen vehicle, the vehicle turned left onto Franklin Lane. The vehicle collided onto a garage, located on Franklin Lane, in the city of Vista. Deputy Roth observed four Hispanic male adults exit the vehicle, jump a fence, and flee on foot.

Deputy Leyva and his K-9 partner, “Bary”, checked the area and located an adult Hispanic male hiding behind a bush located at Stonehurst Court. The Hispanic, male was later identified as Miguel Pimentel, was taken into custody by K-9 Bary and Deputy Leyva. Deputy Roth positively identified Pimentel as the driver of the stolen vehicle. Pimentel was transported to Tri-City Hospital for an evaluation. Once cleared from the hospital, Pimentel was transported to the Vista Patrol Station for processing.

Pimentel is currently on probation. His probation officer was contacted and he requested Pimentel be placed on a probation violation 1203.2 (a) PC- Probation Violation.

Pimentel was arrested for 215 (a) PC- Carjacking, 182 (a) PC- Conspiracy to commit a crime and 1203.2 (a) PC- Probation Violation. He was transported to the Vista Detention Facility where he was booked in for the aforementioned charges.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.