Carjacking, Fallbrook

On April 29, 2018, at 1619 hours, deputies assigned to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to N. Ridge Drive in Fallbrook to investigate a carjacking. The reporting party indicated that he traveling in his vehicle, when was confronted by an unknown suspect who placed trashcans in the street as barricades; and began yelling at him. The victim fled on foot from the suspect, and the suspect fled in the victim’s work vehicle, an Amazon delivery truck. The suspect was identified during the preliminary investigation as Jeffery Shoneff, age 34, and a resident of Fallbrook.

The victim’s vehicle was located at the residence of Jeffery Shoneff, where it was discovered he had been unloading the

contents of the stolen vehicle. Shoneff initially fled on foot inside his residence when he was confronted by sheriff’s

deputies.

Deputies negotiated with Shoneff, and he was taken into custody without incident. Jeffery Shoneff was booked

into the Vista Detention Facility for robbery and theft related charges. The victim’s vehicle and property were recovered.