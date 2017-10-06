Carjacking Arrests – Vista

On October 5, 2017, at about 5:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a female who was injured during a carjacking. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female who reported the 1997 Toyota Camry she was driving had been stolen from Rollins Way in Vista.

The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle when a male and a female approached her, threatened her with a knife and ordered her out of the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was stabbed in the hand, cut on the leg, dragged from the vehicle and pushed onto the ground. The suspects drove off in the vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries which are not life-threatening. The Vista Street Narcotics and Gang Detail (SNGD) responded to conduct an investigation.

Later that evening, at about 7:00 p.m., a detective observed the two suspects and the carjacked vehicle at a gas station located at N. Melrose Drive and Olive Avenue. As deputies from the Gang Enforcement Team and patrol attempted to contact the occupants, several people fled from the vehicle. Two of the subjects were immediately apprehended, and one subject continued to run away from deputies. Following an extensive search of the surrounding area, the subject, later identified as Jorge Earl, was located inside a residence hiding in a small crawl space. Earl was taken into custody with the assistance of a Sheriff’s canine. Three additional subjects at the residence were taken into custody.

The carjacked vehicle was recovered, and a total of six subjects were arrested during this incident. 23 year old Alexis Zamora and 33 year old Jorge Earl were arrested for carjacking. 24 year old Yobani Zamora was arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales. 41 year old Rachel Penton, 35 year old Salvador Martinez, and 37 year old Jose Gutierrez were arrested for harboring a fugitive.