CARDS FOR A CAUSE

(November 2017) The La Costa 35 Athletic Club, a local nonprofit organization, hosted its 7th Annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on November 4, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

The LC35 Athletic Club was formed in 1984 to promote friendly competition, good sportsmanship, and a social outlet for its members – Carlsbad residents aged 35 and older.

Begun in 2011 as a way to give back to the community, first poker tournament was held at the then under construction Bressi Ranch Boys & Girls Clubhouse. The event sold out the past several years, so organizers moved it to the Rancho Santa Fe Motor Club and Storage – which boasts 15,000 feet of warehouse space along with an incredible array of classic and antique cars. Since its inception, the event has nearly tripled in attendance and raised over $250,000.

“The move to Rancho Santa Fe Motor Club added to the atmosphere and made the event even more unique and fun,” said Tournament Director Rob Holzman. “There were 22 poker tables, over 200 players, and net proceeds of $53,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad!”

Title Sponsor for the 5th year was Christian Credit Counselors. Gold Sponsors included Cox Business, Crestview Capital Advisors, the Manhole Poker League, Morrison Insurance, Search Quarry, and Whiting-Turner.

Adding to the atmosphere was gourmet catering from Major Events & Catering, a generous donation by HRE Performance Wheels for a full set of custom wheels which was auctioned off to the highest bidder, and large screen TVs broadcasting the blinds as well as football games, courtesy of Home AV-TV and Digitainment.

With play going on well into the night, Mark Thoeny was awarded the coveted Winners Bracelet.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has played an integral role in the Carlsbad community since 1952, providing programs and services to thousands of young people. Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad invites you to tour their Clubhouse, and see how lives are changed on a daily basis. The organization is 100% funded by local donors. For more information, call (760) 729-0207, email info@bgccarlsbad.org, or visit www.bgccarlsbad.org.