Car Show Revs Up The Fun at RBVHS

Daniel Thomas – Vista, CA –The stadium parking lot of Rancho Buena Vista High School was full of vendors and instruments as the school’s band and pageantry held an automobile show Saturday to raise funds for the ongoing field season.

Numerous cars, from the classics to the newer models, were seen at the show, including two engines from the Vista Fire Department. Members of the San Diego Audi Club were in attendance, showing off their prized possessions. Carson Scally, a member of the club, as well as a former tuba player in the band, called it “nostalgic” to be back supporting the group he was once a part of. “Coming back here is always fun to see what they’re up to”, Scally said.

The band marched their way into the lot at noon to perform a pair of pep songs before moving on to the first two acts of their field show. The show, entitled Hope, is being worked on for countless hours every week by the students in the band and pageantry.

“The band is always looking for a reason to make money” says Eric Weirather, the director of the band. In order to run effectively, the band needs an amount exceeding $100,000 every season, with a majority of that going towards paychecks for the extremely hardworking staff. Weirather’s pay is the only one covered by the Vista Unified School District. That is why events like the car show are so vital to the survival of the band, which wows tens of thousands of people throughout their field season every year.

“We’ve got a lot of parents that enjoy cars and going to car shows… I’ve rekindled my love for cars as well so we thought ‘Why not a car show?’” says Weirather when asked about the event.

The band’s home tournament is just around the corner. On October 13th, bands from across Southern California will perform on RBV’s field in hopes of getting the top spot for their division. For more information about the Rancho Buena Vista High School Band and Pageantry, please visit their website at www.RBVBand.org.

Video Link: