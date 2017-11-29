Car Shears Hydrant, Rolls Over in Vista

Daniel Thomas...It was a routine rush hour on Tuesday night when a sedan lost control, striking a curb and shearing a fire hydrant before rolling over. The car came to rest in an entrance to the Rancho Buena Vista Plaza, home to Nucci’s Italian Cafe and RC Hobbies, on S Melrose Drive in Vista. One other vehicle, a white hatchback, was also involved. The manager of Nucci’s, Tanya Gyves, stated that the driver of the flipped vehicle fell asleep at the wheel.

The crash caused a geyser to tower over the plaza, sending water flowing down the nearby roadway. The Vista Irrigation District was called to the scene to shut down the water source. The shutoff valve for the hydrant was located in the number one lane of NB S Melrose Drive, causing a brief shutdown of all lanes in that direction. Traffic was backed up more than usual with vehicles stuck as far back as Shadowridge Drive. The crash was non-injury, Deputy Chief of Administration and Fire Marshal Ned Vander Pol told TheVistaPress.com.

Photos by Daniel Thomas