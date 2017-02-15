Car Burglary Suspect – Vista

Do you recognize the man or the car in this surveillance photo? He is wanted in connection with a car burglary in Vista. It happened on February 13th just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Cresthaven Drive. Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a car. He then opens the door and trunk of a car parked on the street stealing sunglasses and clothing worth nearly $300.

The suspect then proceeds to the victim’s driveway checking the door of a parked SUV, but it was locked. The suspect returns to the getaway car which is described as light-colored, four-door car, possibly a late 90s Lexus.

The suspect in the surveillance video is described as man between 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Sheriff’s Department 24-hour non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO can be viewed on Twitter: @SDSheriff and @SDSOVista or

download via Hightail at https://spaces.hightail.com/space/DZQ5E.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public to lock their cars to avoid becoming the victim of a crime. Watch our Lock It or Lose It video: https://vimeo.com/158533316.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Case #17107969