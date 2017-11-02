Canine Companions Assistance Dogs Graduation

Join us at 12 pm NOON on FRIDAY, November 3, 2017 to honor the newest recipients of Canine Companions assistance dogs in the Southwest Region. Graduation will be held at the QLN Conference Center’s Exhibit Hall in Oceanside, California. Graduations are open to the public with free admission.

Canine Companions’ graduation ceremonies occur four times a year. At these inspiring events, people with disabilities graduate with their new, highly-trained assistance dogs. These dogs have been in training for over two years and know approximately 40 commands including opening doors, operating light switches and retrieving dropped objects. The graduation ceremony is the culmination of an intensive, residential, two-week Team Training course with these new human/canine partners at the Canine Companions Southwest Training Center in Oceanside.

QLN Conference Center – Exhibit Hall, 1938 Avenida del Oro, Oceanside, California

For more information, call (760) 901-4300.