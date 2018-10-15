Candidates Running For District 5 Supervisor

Democrats Jacqueline Arsivaud and Michelle Gomez and Republicans Jim Desmond and Jerry Kern are running to replace termed-out San Diego County supervisor Bill Horn in the county’s fifth supervisorial district, which has about 620,000 residents and spans nearly 1,800 square miles of North County.

Covering nearly 1,800 square miles of North San Diego County, four cities and a combined population of nearly 619,992, the Fifth District is highly diverse. Within district boundaries there are vast areas of National Forest and State Park lands, the U. S. Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton, the cities of Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and San Marcos. All share communities of interest such as business, shopping, education centers and transportation corridors, as well as a number of smaller suburban, rural and agricultural communities and planning areas.

Major interstate highways such as I-5 and I-15 provide backbone transportation corridors through the District, while the network of rural roads, including the 76 and 78 state highways, provide scenic routes connecting population centers with North County’s backcountry.

Candidate Jacqueline Arsivaud is a member of the San Dieguito Planning Group and the chairperson of the Elfin Forest Harmony Grove Town Council. She’s a Democrat. Supervisors positions are non-partisan, but currently, all five members of the board are Republicans.

San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from San Diego State University before working as a airline pilot for more than 30 years. His top priorities as county supervisor would be public safety, fiscal responsibility and building an infrastructure to reduce traffic gridlock. He and his wife, Kerri, live in the North County.

Michelle Gomez works as a legislative analyst reviewing legislation and drafting policy. She advocates spending some of the funds the county has in its reserves on improving social services for its residents. Her priorities as a county supervisor include protecting the coastline and managing development.

