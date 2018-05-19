The North San Diego County Association of Realtors (NSDCAR), a 5,000-member real estate trade group for San Diego-area realtors, will present “Can You Spot a Fake ID,” a class on identifying fraudulent forms of identification, from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, June 1, at the NSDCAR Vista Service Center, 906 Sycamore Ave., Vista.

All real estate professionals throughout San Diego County are invited to attend. Admission cost is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. NSDCAR officials said realtors and others in real estate, including escrow and title professionals, may encounter forged IDs when processing paperwork or photocopying a prospective client’s ID prior to a house showing.

Topics in the class will include common security features used with all state IDs, different types of technology and fraudulent counterfeit bills, social security cards and passports.

Instructor will be Glen Garrity, retired police detective, identity theft expert and founder of G2 Safeguards, a Fountain Valley, Calif.-based firm that teaches business defense and protection seminars. For more info on the NSDCAR class, call (760) 734-3971, or visit www.nsdcar.com/education.