Escondido, Ca. – April 2018 — Join us on Sunday, May 6th at 2pm in our exhibition, Campus Creatives: From the Classroom to the Museum, to enjoy a select group of exhibiting artists as they talk about their 3D artwork and their process.

This exhibition features forty-seven of our local visual art department faculty members teaching at the college level in fourteen San Diego County institutions. These artists will be showcasing newer works in a wide variety of media and subject. This juried exhibition will underscore the artistic talents of these educators and highlight our County’s strength in art education, giving the public a chance to see how they practice what they teach and influence the art world beyond their classrooms.

The featured artist include: Richard Keely (SDSU), Sandra Wascher (San Marcos, Grossmont, Mesa, Southwestern), Dave Adey (Point Loma Nazarene), Brian Canfield (Palomar), Kerianne Quick (SDSU)

Admission to the lecture is $10.00 non-members and $5.00 for members, students and seniors. Military and children under 12 are free.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.