CalStateUniversity San Marcos Ranked #13 RN Program in California

January 29, 2018

California State University-San Marcos has been recognized by the Annual RegisteredNursing.org RN Program State Rankings as the #13 ranked RN program in California. You can find a full ranking at https://www.registerednursing.org/state/california/#rankings

We have ranked the top 50 nursing schools in California by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN “pass rates”, meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 131 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree. For more information on our methodology, visit https://www.registerednursing.org/rn-ranking-methodology/ 

  • Published: 2 hours ago on January 29, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 29, 2018 @ 5:21 pm
