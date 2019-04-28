Calling Game of Thrones Fans!

How to travel Ireland and Westeros at the same time

The Mourne Mountains in Co Down. TOURISM IRELAND.

Game of Thrones tours will bring you straight to the best parts of Westeros i.e. the locations that were filmed in Ireland, of course.

Although the time is near for fans to say goodbye to HBO’s beloved show, the world of Westeros lives on and there is the opportunity for fans of the show to experience the very best of the filming locations in Ireland.

With help from CIE Tours’ native guides, travelers can explore the striking landscape and architecture that have served as the show’s backdrop for eight seasons, so there’s no need to despair, no matter which of your favorite characters meets their gruesome death in the final six episodes.

Game of Thrones Private Driver itinerary



Inch Abbey. Image: Brian Morrison.﻿

With CIE Tours’ Private Driver option, fans can enjoy an uninterrupted Westeros adventure with a customized Game of Thrones itinerary.

Guests begin the tour by traveling north to Tollymore Forest – the setting of the very first episode of Game of Thrones – where White Walkers began their march into the realm of men. The ‘bastard of Bolton’ hunted Theon here, and it’s also where the Starks discovered the direwolves.

Stop off at the Percy French restaurant where visitors can admire the beautiful craft in the intricately carved “Doors of Throne” that pay homage to the series. Next, visit Inch Abbey in Downpatrick. The haunting ruins were most notably the setting in season one of Robb Stark’s camp where he became the King of the North.



Inch Abbey. Image: Brian Morrison.﻿

Venture to Castle Ward to see the backdrop of Winterfell and step into the Bran Package, enjoying admission to the movie set where filming took place. Become one of the Stark Family as you dress up in authentic Game of Thrones outfits and get special instruction from ‘Jon Snow’ on archery.

Explore Caves of Cushendun where the shooting took place for season two when Melisandre gave birth to the shadow assassin. Steenson’s Jewelers is another exciting stop on this Game of Thrones adventure. The jewelers are responsible for some of the beautiful accessories from the show such as necklaces, pendants and their most noteworthy piece: Joffrey’s crown.



Cushendun Caves.﻿

Drive to the beautiful Downhill Strand, known in the show as Dragonstone. This should bring back season two memories of Melisandre burning statues of the old gods on the beach as an offering to the god of light. Turn inland to travel along the Road from King’s Landing, The Dark Hedges.

Other highlights of the customized tour include Robb Stark’s camp at Inch Abbey, Belfast City, the Giant’s Causeway and Dublin.

Game of Thrones Guided Vacation locations



Glens of Antrim.﻿

As well as their Private Driver option, a number of CIE Tours’ group itineraries pay homage to the show with stops that are sure to excite any “Game of Thrones” fan:

Northern Welcome: Travelers start at the Glens of Antrim – known as “The Dothraki Sea” on the show – where fans can practice speaking Dothraki while looking out at the photogenic Causeway Coast. Fans will also recognize the site for the fatal scene where Ned Stark beheads the traitor from the Nights Watch. Other tour highlights include a trip to the natural wonder of The Giant’s Causeway; Belfast, with its Victorian architecture and Titanic Belfast; and a stop in Dublin, which includes a visit to the Glasnevin Cemetery Museum, Ireland’s national necropolis.

Jewels of Ireland: This aptly named tour takes guests on a 14-day adventure that spans the country. Travelers can learn to "pay the iron price" at Ballintoy – site of the fictional Iron Islands, which is home to House Greyjoy. More photogenic destinations follow, including The Dingle Peninsula's Slea Head Drive; the Cliffs of Moher, rising 700 feet from the Atlantic; and Slieve League—Europe's highest sea cliffs.

This aptly named tour takes guests on a 14-day adventure that spans the country. Travelers can learn to “pay the iron price” at Ballintoy – site of the fictional Iron Islands, which is home to House Greyjoy. More photogenic destinations follow, including The Dingle Peninsula’s Slea Head Drive; the Cliffs of Moher, rising 700 feet from the Atlantic; and Slieve League—Europe’s highest sea cliffs. Taste of Iceland and Ireland: Located just 45 minutes from the culture and attractions in Reykjavik, travelers will venture through Thingvellir National Park – known as the impregnable Eyrie, one of the sites featured on Arya Stark’s journey with The Hound. Next, life Beyond the Wall begins in Skaftafell National Park. The area’s wintery landscape will immediately be recognized as home to the Night’s Watch, Wildlings and the dreaded White Walkers.



Ballintoy Harbour.﻿

As well as exploring the Seven Kingdoms with CIE Tours, fans can rejoice in the fact that HBO has announced plans to turn one of the show’s former studios in Northern Ireland into a 110,00 square foot Game of Thrones Studio Tour. The studio will feature former sets, costumes, and interactive exhibitions including how the hit series was made.