Vista Historical Society Calls For Hall of Fame Nominations

Jack Larimer… It is time again to elect new members to the Vista Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame celebrates Vista’s history by highlighting individual accomplishments in support of Vista. The society’s bylaws changed this year, so that from now on a minimum of two members will be elected to the hall of fame each year. One of these members will be from the regular division and one from the early residents division.

The regular division nominee can be living or dead and must meet the first three criteria listed below.

The early residents division nominee must also meet the first three criteria and must also meet the fourth criteria that he or she must have been dead for 20 years or more. The reason for the difference in the divisions is to ensure that early residents who made significant contributions to Vista are remembered.

The criteria for election to the of the hall of fame are as follows:

Each nominee must have lived in Vista at least 20 years. Each nominee must have made significant contributions to the betterment of the community. The accomplishments must be verified to the committee’s satisfaction.

Married couples who both meet the criteria may be nominated together as one nominee. The nominee must have died in 1996 or prior to that year.

The Vista Historical Society board of directors will appoint a committee to review nominations that are received from the public, generated by the committee itself, or others, for the board’s consideration.

The board of directors will make the final decision. If you believe that you know any candidates who meet the above criteria, please contact the museum by phone 760-630-0444; fax 760-630-0444, e-mail vhm67@1882.sdcoxmail.com or by mail P.O. Box 1032 Vista, CA 92085.

Nominations from the public must be received no later than February 26, 2016. All nominations must include substantial evidence of the candidates’ qualifications to be considered.

The Vista Hall of Fame was created in 1989, as part of Vista Heritage Week, to honor significant people and their achievements that have enriched Vista’s vibrant history. Inductions were made in each of the next three years, ceasing in 1992, and beginning again in 1995.

The Vista Historical Society then received custody of the photographs. In early 1994, upon completion of the first Vista historical museum, the historical society began to display the hall of fame members’ photographic portraits.

From 1995-2006, new members of the hall of fame were chosen by the historical society in even numbered years. The new members were inducted into the hall of fame at the society’s annual meeting. In 2007, the early residents division was added on odd-numbered years to include persons who had died at least 20 years previously. This procedure has been used in odd numbered years since. This is the first year that the divisions have been combined.

Current members of the Hall of Fame are:

Bernard Rappaport; Everett Remsburg; Melvin Remsburg; Meta Royer; George & Emily Sexsmith; Alan Shada; Milo E. Shadle; Abraham Michel “Abe” Shelhoup; John Slivkoff; JamesW. Sutton; William Taylor; Russell & Margie Thibodo; Lloyd Tracy; Morris Vance; Richard Vought; Harry & Cora Walker; Dr.Walter & AnastasiaWeil; BubWilliamson; Dale E.Wood; Harold H. Yackey; Howard Amend; Leon Bone; Ralph T. Brengle; Kathy Brombacher; Linden Burzell; Oliver Clark; John Cosh; Cave Couts; Elva Dawson; Ida Dawson; Frank Delpy; Jules & Maria Delpy; Hans Doe; Harrison & Ruth Doyle; TonyDuran; Luz Duran; Paul and Diane Eckert; Robert Elsinger; Barney & Donna Fields; Joseph Fotheringham; John Frazier; Charles Hausladen; Nick & Bessie Huntalas; Michael Irving; Gloria McClellan; Frank & Bee Meyer; Orbee Mihalek; Wells Mille; Charlotte “Cleo” Morgan; Joe & Mary Mottino; Charles Mull Sr.; William Pechstein; Carl Pinamonti; Bob & Miriam Pope; James Porter and Beulah Post.