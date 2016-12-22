Loading...
Call to Artists: Skate Parks Murals

December 22, 2016

arts
 
Call to Artists:
Skate Parks Murals
The City of Vista’s Public Arts Commission is pleased to announce a Call for Artists for Murals at the two City Skate Parks which are slated to open Summer 2017.
Two stipends will be offered for each park. The city will offer a $9,000 stipend for the mural work at the park located at 400 N. Santa Fe Avenue. For the park located at 510 N. Santa Fe Avenue, the City offers a $6,000 stipend. Interested artists or artists teams may submit to work on one or both parks.
For consideration, artists are to submit a one or two page outline of their concept, a relevant resume, and portfolio images by January 26, 2017. Renderings are not required at the time of submission. Please refer to the call at the bottom of this email for complete information.
The City highly recommends that interested artists and artist teams participate in the walkthrough of both locations onJanuary 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. RSVP by Noon on January 10, 2017 to Rachel Beld via email.
Timeline:
Optional Sites Walkthroughs: January 11, 2017
Concept Submission Deadline: January 26, 2017 
Artist Interviews: February 8, 2017
Selection by Public Art Commission: March 7, 2017
City Council Approval: March 14, 2017 (tentative)
Mural Completion: June 30, 2017
For information on the City of Vista’s Public Art
program, click here:
vistapublicart.com
City of Vista, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084
