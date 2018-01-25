California’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) & Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Cal OES and FEMA News

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), jointly operated by the State of California’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will open on Thursday, January 25 in Bonsall to offer residents affected by the December wildfires and flooding, mudflows, and debris flows directly related to the wildfires resources for disaster assistance.

The center will be located at:

Bonsall Community Center 31505 Old River Road Bonsall, CA 92003

Hours of Operation: Monday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. The center will be closed on Sundays.

The center will open Thursday, January 25, 2018

Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other agencies will staff the center. Residents of any of the designated counties – Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura – can seek help at the Bonsall DRC.

Before visiting a DRC, survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362. The deadline to register for disaster assistance for these events is March 16, 2018, but survivors are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

Applicants should have the following information at hand:

Social Security number.

Address of the damaged primary

Description of the damage.

Information about insurance coverage.

A current contact telephone number.

An address where they can receive mail.

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Residents of the designated counties can find the closest DRC by going online at fema.gov/drc or texting 43362 with the message DRC and their ZIP Code. Standard message and data rates apply.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, economic status, or retaliation. If you believe your civil rights are being violated,

call 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585(TTY/TDD).

FEMA’s mission is to support our citizens and first responders to ensure that as a nation we work together to build, sustain, and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all hazards.

The SBA is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. These disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations. For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba. gov, or visiting SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/disaster.