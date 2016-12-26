California’s Minimum Wage Increases On January 1, 2017

On January 1, 2017, California’s minimum wage increases to $10.50 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees will continue to pay the current minimum wage of $10 per hour.

The increase for larger businesses is a result of SB 3, a bill that will increase the minimum wage in California to $15 per hour by 2022. Small businesses will not be required to begin the scheduled increases until 2018 and will have until 2023 to reach the $15 per hour rate.

Employers need to be ready for the minimum wage increase. Also, employers should remember that state enforcement agencies have made it a top priority to stop employers from engaging in so-called “wage theft,” which includes not paying the minimum wage for all hours worked.

Employers should examine all pay practices that might be affected by the minimum wage increase. Hint: There are more than you might think!

Practices that may need review include overtime rates of pay, exempt/nonexempt classifications, meal and lodging credits, commission issues, notice requirements and more visit:

https://www.calchamber.com/hr-california/Pages/california-minimum-wage.aspx?tsource=WSO