California Named The Best State For Dog-Related Services

Pampering isn’t easy, especially for dogs, but Californians have it down to a science. A recent study by price comparison service Compare the market.com revealed that California is the best state in the US for all of your puppy pals needs.

Comparethemarket.com looked at 42 American cities and compared the number of dog services per city including; dog salons, dog training services, kennels, vets and parks. 7 Californian cities were featured: Long Beach, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, LA and Fresno. 6 of the 7 Californian cities featured in this study ranked in the top 15. With almost twice as many services, here’s how California compares to their closest competitor, Texas:

State Dog Salons Dog Training Kennels Vets Parks California 1510 6202 3050 5471 674 Texas 658 2255 1562 2816 231

If you want to see a full breakdown of how many of each of these services are available per city and where each city ranked, check out the full list of destinations here. Comparethemarket.com

October 2019: Given the growing trend of dog owners treating their pets as VIPs (very important pooches), it’s apparent that some cities are more accommodating for four-legged furry friends than others. From a number of parks, vets and dog salons, the new study by comparethemarket.com reveals the best locations to pamper your pooch.

Best US cities to make a fuss of your four-legged friend

Long Beach, California – The coastal city in southern California takes the top spot for the best cities to treat your dog to some pampering. With 985 dog training centers, over 445 kennels and a staggering 259 dog grooming salons, you can treat your canine to some well-deserved comfort. Mesa, Arizona – Coming in at second, the city of Mesa is a hub for pampering your furry friend, with over 619 vets, 546 dog training centers and 337 kennels. Atlanta, Georgia – The state capital of Georgia ranks third in the list thanks to its 65 great open parks, 661 vets and 139 dog salons. Sacramento, California – Sacramento comes in fourth in the rank of pampered pooch capitals. It boasts 88 large parks, 471 dog training facilities and an impressive 439 vets located across the city. Seattle, Washington – Surrounded by mountains, forest and parkland, Seattle is a great city for your canine. It is also home to a staggering 96 parks, 673 vets, 663 dog training centers, and 152 dog salons.

