California Leaders to Attend San Diego County 2020 Census Workshop

On Friday, August 16, the California Complete Count – Census 2020 Office will meet with local partners in San Diego, including SANDAG and the Count Me 2020 coalition, administratively led United Way of San Diego County, to coordinate outreach strategies for the 2020 Census. Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and other special guests will attend and underscore the importance of a complete count in 2020.

Friday, August 16 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Educational Cultural Complex (ECC) 4343 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego 92113 – Parking available in large parking lot at no cost.

In attendance :



· Honorable Alex Padilla , Secretary of State and California Complete Count Committee Chair

· , Secretary of State and California Complete Count Committee Chair · Senator Toni Atkins, SenatePresident pro Tempore, SD-39, California State Senate

SenatePresident pro Tempore, SD-39, California State Senate · Senator Ben Hueso , California State Senate, SD-40

, California State Senate, SD-40 · Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez, California State Assembly,AD-80,

California State Assembly,AD-80, · Assembly Member Dr. Shirley Weber, California State Assembly, AD-79

California State Assembly, AD-79 · Ditas Katague , Director, California Complete Count Census 2020

, Director, California Complete Count Census 2020 · Leadership from the ECC – San Diego Community College District

– San Diego Community College District · Representatives from SANDAG and Count Me 2020, the agencies responsible for coordinating 2020 Census outreach and public education efforts in the San Diego region

The morning session of the 2020 Census Convening is open to the public and will bring together community leaders, advocates, and regional partners striving toward a complete count in California.

Outreach efforts in the San Diego region will focus on encouraging participation in communities least likely to respond to the Census. A variety of factors are considered in identifying “hard-to-count communities,” including:

· People without broadband internet access

· Children under the age of 5

· Individuals with limited English proficiency

Following the public convening, leaders from community-based organizations and local jurisdictions will meet to collaborate to ensure the region’s hard–to–count populations are reached and informed about the importance of the 2020 Census, and know how to participate.

DATA:

Data on the hard-to-count populations in cities, Congressional, and Legislative districts in San Diego County and statewide is available at census.ca.gov/htcfactsheets/.

An interactive mapping tool (SANDAG SwORD) is available to help local jurisdictions and community-based organizations plan and implement outreach in hard-to-count communities in San Diego County.

About California Complete Count – Census 2020 Office …Once each decade, the U.S. Census Bureau attempts to count every person in the United States. The next enumeration will be April 1, 2020 and will be the first to rely heavily on online responses. California leaders have invested $187.2 million toward a statewide outreach and communication campaign. For more information, please go to census.ca.gov.

About the Count Me 2020 Coalition…Count Me 2020 is a coalition of over 100 community organizations and civic groups working to ensure a complete and accurate 2020 Census count in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Outreach focuses on ensuring that the 255,000 to 783,000 individuals who are considered “hard-to-count” in San Diego and Imperial Counties are counted and represented.



The Coalition’s organizing approach is to nurture a culture of trust, engagement, buy-in and civic participation to reach, educate, motivate and activate individuals who are traditionally excluded and undercounted. Count Me 2020 coordinates closely with governments, businesses and other efforts, and welcomes all who care about our communities’ representation and proper funding distribution to join us! Learn more at www.countme2020.org or fb.me/countme2020.

About SANDAG… The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. Through its Regional Census Data Center, SANDAG works with the U.S. Census Bureau, local agencies, and the public on all census-related issues in the region. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.