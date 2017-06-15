California Connections: Selections from the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego 7/1

California Connections: Selections from the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

Saturday, July 8, 2017 – Sunday, August 27, 2017

Exclusive Media & Member-Only Opening Reception

Friday, July 7, 2017

5:30pm – 7:30pm

The Museum at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd.

Escondido, CA 92025



Escondido, CA — Celebrating a shared commitment of serving diverse audiences and bringing people together through art, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is proud to present a collaborative exhibition with the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD): California Connections: Selections from The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diegofrom July 8, 2017 – August 27, 2017. California Connections: Selections from The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego features works by beloved California artists. Interviews and hi-res images are available upon request.

MCASD has long been dedicated to the history of California art, with works highlighting the wide range of practices and perspectives that have shaped the art of the region from the 1950s to today. The partnership between the Center and MCASD expands the audience of both organizations and invites members of the two museums to visit both institutions throughout the duration of the exhibition with reciprocal free admission.

Leah Goodwin, Director of Museum and Education for California Center for the Arts, Escondido notes, “This idea was born in January 2014 with a conversation between the Museums’ leadership during the opening of an exhibition from the Matthew & Iris Strauss Family Foundation at the Center. We spoke about creating a partnership and this idea of a shared exhibition was planted. Now we are taking collaboration beyond loans of artwork to connecting our shared interests and inviting our members to explore the arts across the county.”

Anthony Graham, Assistant Curator for Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, adds, “It is always exciting to install MCASD’s collection in new ways, and this exhibition with the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is a great opportunity to share these works with an even wider audience. Highlighting California artists, a strength in the Museum’s holdings, showcases both the impressive history of artists that have shaped the arts in our region as well as the dynamic practices that continue today.”

California Center for the Arts, Escondido also hosts a series of three special events at the Museum: Second Saturday: Pay What You Can Day & Free Family Art Activity on Saturday, July 8, 2017 and Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 10am – 5pm, The Curator’s Perspective: A Discussion with Anthony Graham on July 16, 2017 at 2pm, and Local Artists Panel: Exhibitors Share their Artistic Journey on August 27, 2017 at 2pm.

Experience the incredible collaboration of two exceptional arts organizations with California Connections: Selections from The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at The Museum at the Center running from July 8, 2017 – August 27, 2017!

(Image Credit) – Manny Farber Batiquitos, 1995

oil on board – 72 x 72 x 1in. (182.9 x 182.9 x 2.5cm)- Collection Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego

Museum purchase, International and Contemporary Collectors Funds, 2003.11 – © Manny Farber 1995 (signed by Patricia Patterson) – Photo: Pablo Mason

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.