California Center for the Arts Unveils New Footbridge Mural for Anniversary Season

Escondido, California – June 2019 – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido has unveiled a new bridge mural commemorating their 25th anniversary. The Center is dedicating an entire season to celebrating years of Sparking Creativity + Igniting Connection across North San Diego County.

Southern California-based muralist, Geoff Gouveia has designed and painted the footbridge mural. The walls of the bridge illustrate a birthday theme with saturated tones portraying a colorful birthday party celebration, along with drawings of performers presented in the upcoming season. Gouveia has previously worked for the Center as the artist for the 2018 bridge mural. He has created artwork and murals for various companies since 2013, including painting in experiential marketing and most recently, for the soccer industry.

Gouveia enjoys the uniqueness of producing artwork for diverse acts and concepts at the Center. Along with his team, Gouveia takes on the challenge of a large scale, accomplishing the project in just a few days. The artist expressed Spanish muralist, Aryz’s street art and murals are one of his greatest sources of inspiration. In addition, he looks across to numerous aspects, such as fashion, global issues and current events which he pulls into his own work.

“I would describe my artistic style as similar to a children’s book style. Some of my first influences were Shel Silverstein and Dr. Seuss for their whimsical illustrations and fun, cheeky line drawings,” said Gouveia. “I put a lot of emotion in the composition, the jagged lines just to move your eye a little bit more. As far as the figures, I wanted to do an interpretation of the acts in my style in a way that would make it read as the acts themselves but also in somewhat of an artistic style.”

When asked about his vision for the mural, Gouveia said, “My overall vision was very upbeat, huge pops of color – yellow with a hue of pink is a bold choice, but super fun. It’s something that when you see it, it will put a smile on your face.”

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.

