California Center for the Arts, The 24th Annual Día de los Muertos Festivals

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido Presents the 24th Annual Día de los Muertos Festivals

Escondido, CA. – October, 2019 – North County’s biggest Día de los Muertos Festival gets even bigger as it spans almost the entire California Center for the Arts campus, and moves from one day to four days beginning Nov. 1st and going through Nov. 4th!

EVENTS:

Nov. 1st: 24th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival (6 PM – 9PM)

Come and celebrate el Día de los Muertos with altars, music, art, teatro and more!

As always on November 1, attendees will be able to create altars to remember lost loved ones in a special area outside the Center’s Museum created by artist Eloy Tarcisio.

We will also have face painting, sugar skull making, arts & crafts, and more.

This free event will also include a traditional blessing by Calpulli Omeyocan, ballet folklórico by Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts, live music, handmade vendors curated by The Movement, and a variety of food trucks to enjoy.

Get more information about our 24th Annual Día de los Muertos: http://artcenter.org/event/dia-de-los-muertos-festival/

Produced in association with Crescentera and supported by the David T. & Dorris E Staples Foundation.





Nov. 2nd: Cultura Fest: Noche de Muertos (3 PM – 8 PM) & Tributo a la Reina, un Homenaje a Celia Cruz (8 PM)

On November 2, The Center is teaming up with local brand The Movement to bring back Cultura Fest: Noche de Muertos, which is a free event that will feature over 40 Latinx artists and vendors on the Lyric Court & the Great Green.

In addition to vendors, the event will include a beer garden sponsored by Aztec Brewing Company and performances by Calpulli Omeyocan, DJ Mixter Maize, and more.

Get more information on Cultura Fest: Noche de Muertos: http://artcenter.org/event/culturafestsd-noche-de-muertos/

The night will conclude with a special performance in the Center’s Concert Hall with Tributo a la Reina, un Homenaje a Celia Cruz.

Tickets to Tributo a la Reina, un Homenaje a Celia Cruz are $20-$40 and can be purchased here: http://artcenter.org/event/tributo-a-la-reina/

Produced in association with The Movement.

Nov. 3rd: Intimate Classics: Orquesta de Baja California (3 PM) & AHNELHUAYOXOCHITL (Flor sin Raíz) (3 PM) On November 3, we have Intimate Classics: Orquestra de Baja California at 3pm in our Center Theater.

Led by music director Maestro Armando Pesqueira, Orquesta de Baja California (OBC) is recognized as one of the most prestigious orchestras in northwestern Mexico. Founded in 1990, OBC is recognized as an ensemble of soloists who dominate from Baroque music to popular genres of our time.

Orquesta de Baja California brings various combinations and styles ranging from chamber music to symphonic compositions. The repertoire of this ensemble of virtuosos includes the works of Latin American composers and contemporary music from various regions.

Tickets for Intimate Classics: Orquestra de Baja California are $30-$65 and can be purchased here: http://artcenter.org/event/intimate-classics-orquesta-de-baja-california/

That same day, we will have AHNELHUAYOXOCHITL (Flor sin Raíz) starting at 3pm.

Flor Sin Raíz, written by Patrick Johansson K. and directed by Soledad Escobedo, tells the story of Xochitl, a marigold flower who longs to be free to travel the world. Her dream becomes reality, and she embarks on a magical, mysterious journey.

A pre-Hispanic folk tale originally written in Nahuatl, our version will be performed completely in Spanish.

The production will include live music by Ritmos de Tiempo.

Tickets are $15-$20. Get more information for AHNELHUAYOXOCHITL (Flor sin Raíz): http://artcenter.org/event/flor-sin-raiz/

Produced in association with Teatro Tierra Caliente.

Nov. 4th: Roar of the Monarch Butterfly (7:30 PM) We kick-off our Ecolife Conservaion lecture series with the Roar of the Monarch Butterfly.

The monarch butterfly is the world’s most recognizable butterfly with a unique life history. Sadly, the population is in a catastrophic decline. This immersive introduction to the world of butterflies will bring you into their story in an intimate way and outline clear ways that you can participate in the recovery of the population.

Produced in association with EcoLife Conservation.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido…With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.