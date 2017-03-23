California Center For The Arts Presents Two New Museum Exhibitions

Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art – Curated by Dana Hand Evans – Reuse Recreate Reimagine – Curated By Debby Kline

Escondido, CA — Wednesday, March 2017 — With a powerful message in support of environmental awareness and its innovative influences on the art world, The Museum at California Center for the Arts, Escondido proudly presents two concurring exhibitions, Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art and Reuse Recreate Reimagine, from April 8 – May 28, 2017. The entire Museum will be devoted to artwork designed with recycled components. All of the exhibited materials were destined to be landfill, and the featured artists intervened and infused them with new life through art.

Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art

Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art highlights a creative alternative to mindless consumption while focusing on the importance of repurposing. The exhibition aims to be a proactive response to the growing concerns about our carbon footprint on the earth. Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art features 35 unique selections from Landfillart Inc, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit that solicits artists from around the world to transform reclaimed hubcaps into fine art. The exhibition is curated by Dana Hand Evans, Executive Director at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (Winchester, PA) in partnership with a curatorial team from Marywood University (Scranton, PA) and a professor of Educational Studies at Shenandoah University (Winchester, PA). Dana Hand Evans is available for interviews.

The exhibition’s featured artists Marla Mclean, David Medley, Rick Dethlefsen, and Noel Molloy aim to intrigue and inspire audiences to approach their own relationship to the natural world in the fresh way. The “metal canvases” serve to empower and challenge these select artists while inciting creative thinking and problem solving for environmental issues. Ultimately, Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art inspires audiences to cultivate new perspectives on the highly material culture we live in.

California Center for the Arts, Escondido is dedicated to supporting artists of California. Augmenting Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art is a series of Hubcap Milagros by famed local Chicano artist, David Avalos.

Terrilynn Quick (Art Teacher, Bear Valley Middle School) has sifted through junkyards and amassed dozens of hubcaps to equip two of her classes with ‘canvases’ so they can create their very own masterpieces. Collaborating with local artist Cherrie LaPorte, students experiment with recycled materials and fused glass for their works on display as part of Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art.

Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art is toured by ExhibitsUSA, a national program of Mid-America Arts Alliance. ExhibitsUSA sends more than 25 exhibitions on tour to over 100 small and mid-sized communities every year. More information is available at maaa.org and eusa.org .

Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art is sponsored by Lexus Escondido and Carlsbad.

Reuse Recreate Reimagine

In conjunction with Second Time Around, Reuse Recreate Reimagine celebrates the transformative nature of art in the most physical sense. The exhibition simultaneously advocates for environmentalism while provoking how the public views their own role in the trash cycle. Reuse Recreate Reimagine is guest curated by award-winning Escondido artist, Debby Kline.

Reuse Recreate Reimagine showcases works by Larry & Debby Kline and Federico Uribe. The Kline’s piece “The Alchemist and His Junks” is a large-scale installation devoted to the living cycle of trash, and is both ancient and modern. In this work, recycled waste is transported from market, where products are consumed, to the manufacturer, where “The Alchemist” transforms the materials into products to be sent back to the consumer. Uribe intertwines everyday objects such as pencils, bullet shells, CDs, books, etc. and elevates them in surprising ways while remaining in reverence of the traditions of classical art.

Two related exhibition events include an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22 from 1 pm – 4 pm. Curator Debby Kline and local artists of the Reuse Recreate Reimagine exhibition celebrate the art of recycling. Hear stories of recycling and/or make your own recycled art project. On Thursday, May 11 at 6:30pm, David Avalos (California State University San Marcos Visual Arts Professor and Chicano Artist) gives a lecture on his “Milagro” (Miracle) hubcap series.

Starting on April 8, please visit The Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido to experience these two standout exhibitions aiming to bring a greater understanding of what’s artistically possible when brilliant minds encounter recycled “trash”!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is an inviting 9,000-square-foot exhibition space boasting three galleries, a sculpture court, secure collections storage, and a museum store. During exhibitions, the Museum is open Thursday – Saturday (10 am – 4 pm), and Sunday (1 pm – 4 pm). Tickets are $8; members and children under 12 get in free. Senior (60+), military and student discounts are available for $5. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

The Museum at California Center for the Arts, Escondido – 340 N. Escondido Blvd. – Escondido, CA 92025