California Center for the Arts Hosts American Watercolor Society 151st International Exhibition

Carolyn Robertson — Escondido, CA …The California Center for the Arts, located in Escondido, is presently hosting a dual watercolor exhibition until August 26th, the American Watercolor Society 151st International Exhibition and the Local Color Exhibition featuring ten local artists. For those who love art, entering the International Show was like going into a candy shop and loving everything you see. Thousands of entries, from artists throughout the world, are featured using the work of forty artists in the traveling exhibition. The juried traveling exhibition features landscapes, portraiture, still life and abstract imagery.

As a student of watercolor and loving the medium, I can relate to the quote by Serge Bongart (1918-1985), “Watercolor is like life, you better get it right the first time”. These artists did get it right with their amazing mastery of water and pigment. The photo realistic painting, “Pocket Change” by Lynn Pratt, is so realistic you can take a dollar out of your pocket, look at the detail, then look at the painting and it is hard to believe you are looking at a watercolor painting. Frank Spino’s, “Citrus Squared”, a square painting of oranges, limes and blood oranges, is done so well you can almost smell the citrus. “Melody Ballerina”, by Yi Liu, is as enchanting as Gigi Burboeck’s abstract, “Egypt: Ancient Chambers”, is captivating.

The Local Color Exhibition featured ten local artists each displaying their special talents in the use of watercolor. Vincent Van Gogh may have said it best when he said, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together”. This is a great exhibition of exceptional talent brought together in one show for the public to enjoy. The exhibition will remain open until August 26th.

photos by Carolyn Robertson

The ten local artists featured include:

Janice Cipriani-Willis – Temecula – Janice’s watercolors express the range of emotions and subtle beauty in the places and faces she has seen.

Pat Dispenziere – Poway – In her architectural subject matter, Pat strives to show the sunlight and shadow patterns in her exteriors and the mystery of subdued lighting in her interiors.

Linda Doll – San Diego – Linda’s work is definitely recognizable and unique as she portrays subjects without flattery or glamour in an aura of quietude, stressing their dignity and individuality.

Robin Erickson – Fallbrook – Her specialty is reflections in big city windows, but she also creates magic in her varied colored Eucalyptus trees from her native Australia.

Ken Goldman – San Diego – Ken believes painting is a quest for dynamic visual balance and that life and art thrive on change. He paints people, places and nature.

Elaine Harvey – El Cajon – Elaine works with watercolor, acrylic and mixed media and combines realistic and abstract elements with the properties of the water media to create her own magic.

Carol Mansfield – Rancho Bernardo – Her paintings are acrylic on paper or canvas developing intuitive color and texture, tempered by rational and sometimes mathematical composition and detail.

Chuck McPherson – La Mesa – Chuck follows his passion for “intuitive” watercolor styling, to stop thinking and creates good paintings trusting Mother Nature to assist.

Charles Henry Rouse – Vista – Charles relies on all the elements necessary for a good painting: color, contrast, shadow, value, texture and overall composition.

Keiko Tanabe – Oceanside – As a landscape artist, she strives to capture a sense of time and place and believes that artwork is a mirror of what the artist feels about the subject. Her “San Diego Landscape 11” graces the cover of the California Center for the Arts Program. I felt her paintings invites you to take a long relaxing walk on the pathway between the Eucalyptus trees, getting lost for hours.

This is a wonderful exhibition everyone, even those with the faintest interest in art, should take in before the exhibition closes in late August. There is a nominal fee for entrance: $10.00 for non-members and $5.00 for members. The 2nd Saturday of the month is “Pay What You Can” Saturday. The California Center for the Arts is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. and is open from 10 am until 5 pm.