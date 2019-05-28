Loading...
California Center For The Arts Hidden City Sounds Music Series

Hidden City Sounds, Come Find Us! Admission id Free to the Hidden City Sounds Music Series complete with Food trucks, Kids Zone, DJ, Cash Bar Fridays 6:00 pm to 0:00 pm. 340 Escondido Blvd,. Escondido.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

