Hidden City Sounds, Come Find Us! Admission id Free to the Hidden City Sounds Music Series complete with Food trucks, Kids Zone, DJ, Cash Bar Fridays 6:00 pm to 0:00 pm. 340 Escondido Blvd,. Escondido.
California Center For The Arts Hidden City Sounds Music Series
- Published: 18 mins ago on May 27, 2019
