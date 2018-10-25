California Center for the Arts, Escondido Presents the 23rd Annual Día de los Muertos Festival

Escondido, CA. – October 2018 – North County’s biggest Día de los Muertos Festival gets even bigger as it spans almost the entire California Center for the Arts campus, and moves from one day to three days beginning Nov. 1st and going through Nov. 3rd!

EVENTS:

November 1st; 23rd Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival (5 pm – 9 pm).

Come and celebrate el Día de los Muertos with music, art, ballet folklorico, and more! This year we celebrate our 23rd annual Festival, and it is going to be better than ever. As always, attendees will be able to create altars to remember lost loved ones in a special area created by artist Eloy Tarcisio, and we will have face painting, arts & crafts, and more.

This year we will also be starting out the festivities with a procession led by Public Address artist Luis Ituarte. The procession will begin at 5pm at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido footbridge and then circle through Grape Day Park, and end at a special ofrenda created in the Center’s Museum honoring three departed members of the regional artist group Public Address, whose work is being highlighted at the Museum through November 18th.

The event will also include a traditional blessing by Calpulli Omeyocan, ballet folklórico by Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts, live music by Tavo & Mariachi 3.0, handmade vendors, and a variety of food trucks to enjoy

Get more information about our 23rd Annual Día de los Muertos: http://artcenter.org/event/dia-de-los-muertos-festival/

Produced in association with Crescentera and supported by theDavid T. & Dorris E Staples Foundation.



November 2nd; Cultura Fest SD Noche De Nuertos (6 pm – 10 pm)

Join us for Cultura Fest SD Noche de Muertos, to continue the Día de los Muertos festivities.

The Center is teaming up with local brand The Movement to bring over 30 handmade cultural vendors to our campus and Grape Day Park.

In addition to vendors, the event will include a beer garden sponsored by Aztec Brewing Company and performances by Calpulli Omeyocan, Mariachi Victoria, and DJ Miguel Angel.

After sunset, at 8:00 pm, we will be showing Pixar’s “Coco” in the park in Spanish, (with English subtitles).

The altars created by community members at the Center’s Día de los Muertos Festival on November 1 will be on display throughout the event.

Get more information of Cultura Fest SD Noche de Muertos: http://artcenter.org/event/culturafestsd-noche-de-muertos/

Produced in association with The Movement.

November 3rd: Finale of Levitt Amp Escondido Music Series (4 pm – 7 pm)

Join us for the finale of our Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series in our Great Green featuring Las Cafeteras andDueto Dos Rosas.

Las Cafeteras have taken the music scene by storm with their infectious live performances and have crossed genre and musical borders. They create a vibrant musical fusion with a unique East LA sound and positive message. Their Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms, and rhymes deliver inspiring lyrics that document stories of a community seeking love and justice in the concrete jungle of Los Angeles.

Dueto Dos Rosas is two sisters, Emily and Sheyla Rosas, who fell in love with campirana music and want to bring it back to popularity. They sing every song with heart, and are proud of their roots and indigenous heritage.

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and join us for this free music festival. Each “mini-festival” includes food trucks, arts and craft vendors, kid’s activities, and other entertainers in addition to live music.

Get more information on our Levitt Amp Escondido Music Series: http://artcenter.org/event/las-cafeteras/

Our Día de los Muertos Festival is also generously supported by David T. and Dorris E. Staples Foundation.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.