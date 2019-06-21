California Center for the Arts, Escondido Presents: Música En La Plaza

Escondido, CA –Música En La Plaza is presented by the California Center for the Arts, Escondido and sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union (MFCU), San Diego’s largest locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Música En La Plaza is a free community series that will take place from 7- 10 p.m. the last Friday of each month. The series will bring live music, dancing, tacos and tequila to the California Center for the Arts.

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County. The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.

While admission to the events are free, seats can also be purchased for $12 or $40 for a table of four.

Upcoming performances include:

June 28 Banda Reyna Del Rio

July 26 Bulevar Descaega

August 30 Jarabe Mexicano

September 27 Southern Scratch

October 25 Clave Dura

For more information, please visit www.artscenter.org

Free admission made possible by Mission Federal Credit Union

