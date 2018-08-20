California Center for the Arts, Escondido Plans to “Swing it up” for the Finale of Jazz Jam Sessions!

In Lieu of Jazz Jam Sessions, the Center Brings Swing Dancing with Zzymzzy

Escondido, CA – August 2018 – Join us on the last Friday of August for our finale of our Jazz Jam Sessions music series! In lieu of “the jam”, we will have swing dancing with the Zzymzzy Sextet! Enjoy live music and dancing under the stars or just watch while you enjoy food and drinks from our food truck market and cash bar.

The guys from the Zzymzzy Sextet have simple ambitions: they just want to play it like it was when it was unamplified, melodic, swinging, dreamy, full of sly surprise.

From the Prohibition through the Second Big War, the glory days of Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington are being recaptured humbly and with humor in San Diego by four musicians who know “it don’t mean a thing without that swing”.

Zzymzzy Sextet brings Beston Barnett on guitar and vocals, Matt Gill on clarinet, Paul Hormick on upright bass, and Pete Miesner on guitar and lead vocals. The usual four will be accompanied by a drummer and a trombonist to really bring up the energy in this swing dance session!

Get more information about Jazz Jam Sessions or to purchase a seat at a table: http://artcenter.org/event/jazz-jam-sessions-zzymzzy-sextet/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025

E eramos@artcenter.org P (760) 839-4125