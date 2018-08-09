California Center for the Arts, Escondido Kicks Off the 2018-2019 Season

With “One of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” Ry Cooder!

Escondido, Ca. – August, 2018-Multiple Grammy winner Ry Cooder along with his band The Hamiltones will be kicking off the 2018-19 Performing Arts Season at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 7:30 pm.

Ry Cooder is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and film score composer best known for his unparalleled skill on the slide guitar. Cooder has been the recipient of six Grammy Awards and praised for his work producing the classic album Buena Vista Social Club.

Cooder’s skill has translated into his scoring of multiple film soundtracks for films such as Paris, Texas, The Long Riders, Southern Comfort, Streets of Fire, Last Man Standing, andCrossroads.

An in-demand session musician over the years, Cooder has performed on albums by The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Nancy Sinatra, Kim Carnes, Randy Newman, John Hiatt, James Taylor, Warren Zevon, The Beach Boys, and Mavis Staples.

As a touring artist, Cooder has hit the road with performers such as Nick Lowe, Ricky Skaggs, and Sharon White, and has toured all over the world, visiting countries such as Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The summer of 2018 will see him back on tour with his own band for the first time since 2009, visiting multiple cities in Canada and the United States in support of his upcoming album,The Prodigal Son, which was released worldwide May 11, 2018 on Fantasy Records.

We have also just added a special dining experience before the Ry Cooder show! We call it the “Taste of the South” dining experience which is available for purchase for just $35. Included in the meal are jambalaya, sweet potato fries, southern shortcake, and a complimentary Kentucky Mule.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.