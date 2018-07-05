California Center For The Arts, Escondido Continues Food Truck Fridays

Food Truck Fridays parks Curbside in the North County!

Escondido, CA – July 2018 – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido and Curbside Bites continue to host Food Truck Fridays from 6pm-10pm on the Great Green (lawn area) of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido campus.

During this family-friendly event, guests can choose from a rotating lineup of food trucks while being able to listen to free live music and play interactive games like corn hole and giant Jenga.

The lineup of food trucks will vary each Friday, however the lineup for Friday, July 6th will include:

Beachin’ Boba – Specializing in specialty drinks and desserts

Cousins Maine Lobster – Specializing in fresh and authentic Maine seafood

Kona Ice – Specializing in Hawaiian-style shaved ice

Quick Stop Grill – Specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine

The Rush Coffee – Specializing in locally roasted and hand-crafted coffee

You can check out the full schedule at artcenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.